Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.36. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,707. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.