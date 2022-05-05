InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $50.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.18% from the company’s current price.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

INMD traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. InMode has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

