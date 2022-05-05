Innovid (CTV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Innovid has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Get Innovid alerts:

CTV stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Innovid has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $65,678,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.