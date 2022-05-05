Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 118,645 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

