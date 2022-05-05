Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Inseego has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Inseego by 753.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.