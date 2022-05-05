Insider Buying: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 4,219,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,498. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

