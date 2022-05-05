Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Acquires $54,243.92 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 23,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,243.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908.29.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.



