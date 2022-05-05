Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Acquires 44,110 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,627.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GHL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,316. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

