Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Acquires 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Salvatore Palella purchased 350,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Salvatore Palella acquired 50,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00.

NASDAQ:HLBZ opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

