Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Buys $7,217,988.40 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 450,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,217,988.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at $241,897,685.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

