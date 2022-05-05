Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Buys $7,217,988.40 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 450,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,217,988.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at $241,897,685.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.