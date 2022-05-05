Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Sells $14,130.74 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $14,130.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $701,581.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

