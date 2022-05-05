Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29.

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

MPWR traded down $27.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.98. 593,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.47. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 23.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

