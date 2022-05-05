Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

