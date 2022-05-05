Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 956,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,726,768. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

