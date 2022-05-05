Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,984,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,599,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

