Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel reported relatively modest first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reaffirmed its earlier guidance despite short-term headwinds as it expects demand to pick up in the second half of the year. Intel is riding on prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Mobileye growth should be driven by design wins amid recovering automotive industry. However, the Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern. A strained Sino-U.S. trade relationship, imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in some markets, forex woes and high debt burden remain other concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

INTC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 157,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

