Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of NTLA traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.