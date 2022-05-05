InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,946.62

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,946.62 ($61.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,226 ($65.28). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,150 ($64.33), with a volume of 682,972 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($70.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,635 ($70.39).

The stock has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,078.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,948.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

