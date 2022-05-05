International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 506,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.