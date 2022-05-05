International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 611,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

