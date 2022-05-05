Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$19.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.89. 675,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,252. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.84 and a 12-month high of C$18.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

