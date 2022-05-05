Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.09. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.
About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)
