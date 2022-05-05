Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $16.60 on Thursday, reaching $313.00. 152,719,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,674,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.62 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

