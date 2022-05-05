Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce $23.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.63 million and the highest is $23.80 million. Investar posted sales of $25.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ISTR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

