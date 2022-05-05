Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (AIR, AIXA, BDX, COK, CS, FLTR, HSBA, SANT, ULVR, VNA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 5th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($146.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.50 ($32.11) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £150 ($187.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €28.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €53.00 ($55.79) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

