Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

5/2/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel reported relatively modest first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reaffirmed its earlier guidance despite short-term headwinds as it expects demand to pick up in the second half of the year. Intel is riding on prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Mobileye growth should be driven by design wins amid recovering automotive industry. However, the Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern. A strained Sino-U.S. trade relationship, imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in some markets, forex woes and high debt burden remain other concerns.”

4/29/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Intel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $49.00.

3/31/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Intel was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

INTC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 640,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,768. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

