IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $42.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042362 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

