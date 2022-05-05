IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,693.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $21,475.64 and approximately $2,693.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

