iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) were down 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 310,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,079,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

