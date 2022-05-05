IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,154,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.50 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

