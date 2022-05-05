IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 2,577,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.12. The firm has a market cap of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.
About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for IronRidge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronRidge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.