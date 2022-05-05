IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 2,577,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.12. The firm has a market cap of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.

About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

