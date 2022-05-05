iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 2,227,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.