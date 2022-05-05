iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $102.04. Approximately 8,129,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,473,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.29.
