iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $95.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51.

