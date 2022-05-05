iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,932 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.