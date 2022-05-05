iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

