iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,638,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 189,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

