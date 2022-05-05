iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

