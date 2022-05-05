iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $239.99

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.99 and last traded at $241.65, with a volume of 260483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

