iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,212. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

