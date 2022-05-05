iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.42 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

