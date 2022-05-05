iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $423.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.17 and a 200-day moving average of $485.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $386.02 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

