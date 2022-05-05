iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.69. 1,671,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $245.29 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.28 and its 200-day moving average is $270.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

