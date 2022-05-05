iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $15.29 on Thursday, reaching $415.45. 11,433,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,096. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

