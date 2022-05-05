iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.97 and last traded at $115.45. Approximately 149,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 146,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

