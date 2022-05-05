ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 327.80 ($4.09) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

