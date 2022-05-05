ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

