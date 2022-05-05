J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.