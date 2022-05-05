Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $186.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.