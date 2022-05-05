Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.98. 1,446,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.99.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.